Media's Islamophobia Helped Lead To New Zealand Mosque Shootings: James O'Brien

15 March 2019, 13:12 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 13:16

James O'Brien said the media hold some responsibility for the shootings as a mosque in New Zealand for whipping up Islamophobic feelings.

49 people died when a gunman opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. An eyewitness told LBC that the gunman was wearing a mask and had "welcome to hell" written on his gun.

James singled out two articles in the press - one in The Sun which claimed "If we want peace, we need less Islam" and another in The Spectator which claimed "There's not enough Islamophobia in the Conservative Party".

He believes articles such have these helped to create a culture where a man would enter a mosque with a gun and start shooting.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

