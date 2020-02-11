"If Michael Gove is right on Brexit, I'll go out of business"

11 February 2020, 15:13

Michael Gove revealed yesterday that border checks will be "inevitable" after Brexit and that businesses need to prepare for "significant change". This caller told James O'Brien that would put him out of business.

Mike runs a sports equipment retailer online and his orders are fulfilled from a warehouse in Germany.

Currently, that is a very smooth process, but if the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's claims are correct, he says that will make his business unsustainable.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mike said: "Most people tend to say 'it will all be fine'. But I understand the real ramifications of it.

"And if it isn't sorted, then I have no business."

James O'Brien heard from someone who will go out of business after Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

James then told him: "It breaks my heart to say this but, looking at Michael Gove's words yesterday, it's not going to be sorted."

It's a sobering listen - watch at the top of the page for the full call.

