"My wife works at school... and we won't be sending our daughter back"

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told James O'Brien that his wife's experience working in a school since lockdown means they will not be sending their daughter back.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson clashed with Keir Starmer over whether schools should fully re-open and James was asking listeners whether they wanted to send their children back.

Andrew called from Heathrow and his call perfectly encapsulated the concerns that a number of parents have about returning to the classroom.

He said: "My missus works as kitchen staff in a local school, the same school that my daughter goes to.

"My partner went back last week, so we thought we'd leave it for a week and see what we see before making a decision about our own daughter.

"When she came home on the first day, we immediately knew we wouldn't be sending our daughter back."

James O'Brien heard an interesting case why this dad isn't sending his daughter back to school. Picture: LBC / PA

Andrew spoke about how the kids are spending lots of time outside, regardless of the weather, to allow teachers to clean the classrooms. And on a day like today, when the rain doesn't stop, that leads to a miserable time.

He then listed all the other things that concerned him about sending his daughter back, insisting she will not return until September at the earliest.

