"My wife works at school... and we won't be sending our daughter back"

18 June 2020, 12:49

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told James O'Brien that his wife's experience working in a school since lockdown means they will not be sending their daughter back.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson clashed with Keir Starmer over whether schools should fully re-open and James was asking listeners whether they wanted to send their children back.

Andrew called from Heathrow and his call perfectly encapsulated the concerns that a number of parents have about returning to the classroom.

He said: "My missus works as kitchen staff in a local school, the same school that my daughter goes to.

"My partner went back last week, so we thought we'd leave it for a week and see what we see before making a decision about our own daughter.

"When she came home on the first day, we immediately knew we wouldn't be sending our daughter back."

James O'Brien heard an interesting case why this dad isn't sending his daughter back to school
James O'Brien heard an interesting case why this dad isn't sending his daughter back to school. Picture: LBC / PA

Andrew spoke about how the kids are spending lots of time outside, regardless of the weather, to allow teachers to clean the classrooms. And on a day like today, when the rain doesn't stop, that leads to a miserable time.

He then listed all the other things that concerned him about sending his daughter back, insisting she will not return until September at the earliest.

Hear his full, fascinating call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Before was the time to act" Grenfell resident calls for justice on third anniversary of fire

"Before was the time to act" Grenfell resident demands justice on third anniversary of fire

4 days ago

"We can't hide our history" Cardinal suggests UK approaches history with openness and balance

"We can't hide our history" Cardinal suggests UK teaches history in "less selective way"

5 days ago

Shelagh heard a great argument why schools should re-open

"We built Nightingale Hospitals. Where are Nightingale schools to save our children?"

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Matt Hancock will lead today's press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Nick Ferrari was speaking to a sexual assault victim

Sexual assault victim tells LBC why she couldn't give her phone to police
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's missed targets and U-turns: A full list

Coronavirus: Shapps hires KPMG to review TfL finances after £1.6bn bailout