"Tell Me Just ONE Thing You Can Do After Brexit That You Can't Do Now..."

1 July 2019, 11:43

When this Brexit supporter told James O'Brien his company needs to relocate outside the EU to properly trade, James asked him what he could do outside of the EU that he can't do inside. And the caller couldn't answer.

Steve works in technology and he said that his company may be moving to the US to avoid the rules and regulations of the EU which is stifling its growth.

So James asked him what his company would have on 1st November that he doesn't have now.

Steve's first answer was the ability to be Switzerland, before James asked again for just one thing that his company could do once they leave.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

He then talked again about Switzerland, then about independence and then that "we can hold the purse".

As James despaired, Steve tried to explain: "In Docklands, we've got the strongest IT infrastructure in the world..."

But James pointed out: "As members of the EU."

The full exchange was remarkable and left James with his head in his hands. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Wants Black Bond But Not Gay Spider-Man

1 day ago

Exclusive
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

US Has "Until The End Of The Year" To Drop Sanctions Or North Korea Will Start Nuclear Missile Tests

1 day ago

This call took an unusual turn

These Two Callers Went Head To Head Over The Mark Field Video

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Iain Dale will grill Jo Swinson

Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Jo Swinson
The Nigel Farage Show on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Fealey with a handful of one of the ambulance worker's hair.

Shocking CCTV Footage Of Two Ambulance Workers Being Attacked

Tory leadership race: Philip Hammond challenges Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson's spending plans