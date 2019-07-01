"Tell Me Just ONE Thing You Can Do After Brexit That You Can't Do Now..."

When this Brexit supporter told James O'Brien his company needs to relocate outside the EU to properly trade, James asked him what he could do outside of the EU that he can't do inside. And the caller couldn't answer.

Steve works in technology and he said that his company may be moving to the US to avoid the rules and regulations of the EU which is stifling its growth.

So James asked him what his company would have on 1st November that he doesn't have now.

Steve's first answer was the ability to be Switzerland, before James asked again for just one thing that his company could do once they leave.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

He then talked again about Switzerland, then about independence and then that "we can hold the purse".

As James despaired, Steve tried to explain: "In Docklands, we've got the strongest IT infrastructure in the world..."

But James pointed out: "As members of the EU."

The full exchange was remarkable and left James with his head in his hands. Watch it at the top of the page.