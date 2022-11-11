Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

11 November 2022, 17:53 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 19:39

By Sam Sholli

Omid Djalili has told James O'Brien that, for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], killing people is "as simple as drinking water".

His exchange with James today has come as Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

It also comes after 227 Iranian lawmakers last week called on the judiciary in a letter to consider "severe punishments" for those involved in "riots" - according to Iranian state media, as protests in Iran continue.

Mr Djalili told James: "Well, right now, look, what we're talking about is the first girls' revolution in the history of humanity.

"And the only other time where women have stood up is the suffragette movement where women in Britain at the turn of the 20th century were fighting hard.

"They were fighting against the patriarchy, but they were fighting for their place in a man's world. They were fighting for equal footing."

"What's happening in Iran is the women are fighting to bring down a regime, which we've never seen before.

"They're fighting a group of people who believe that women are not only second-class citizens [but that] they're animals - animals in human form which men can use whichever way they want...Even in Afghanistan now, we've heard that women have been banned from parks. I mean it's crazy."

READ MORE: Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

READ MORE: Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Later in the exchange, Mr Djalili told James: "You have to understand - for the IRGC [The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] - killing people is as simple as drinking water, because [they believe] it's God-led [and] it's religious that they are doing God's work. They believe that."

The comedian and actor last month told James that “this revolution has been coming for 43 years” in Iran.

He also last month told James that he thinks “this is a major feminist movement happening under our very eyes, and if we don't get behind it then shame on us really”.

Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with the Iranian regime’s strict standards.

Iranian authorities have said Mahsa suffered sudden heart failure after she was taken into custody, but her father Amjad Amini has denied that she had been in bad health.

Mr Amini has said that Mahsa’s 17-year-old brother Kiarash, who was there when Mahsa was detained, was told that his sister had been beaten.

Last week, Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights said at least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women, have been killed in ongoing nationwide protests.

You can watch the full exchange that took place today between Omid Djalili and James above.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants

James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack

LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says

Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

11 months ago

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

13 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'
Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral
David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin
It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death
The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices