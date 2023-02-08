'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency

8 February 2023, 12:17 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 12:47

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This councillor in 'Trigger' Lee Anderson's constituency brands the new Conservative Party deputy chairman an 'absolute embarrassment'.

David from Ashfield immediately informed James O'Brien he was "disgusted" after Lee Anderson was appointed as the new Tory deputy chairman.

He said: "Lee Anderson is an embarrassment. He doesn't represent Ashfield he doesn't represent the working class and quite frankly I've been speaking to many residents in Ashfeild in the ward I represent Central and Newcross and they're absolutely disgusted."

Mr. Anderson has been the member for Ashfield since 2019. He was nicknamed "30p Lee" by fellow backbenchers for his spendthrift advice during the cost of living crisis.

Anderson's promotion came as Rishi Sunak sought to give his government a facelift, creating four new government departments and replacing ex-party chairman Nadhim Zahawi with Greg Hands.

READ more: New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy

James asked whether the "disgust" was due to his existence or promotion in particular.

David replied: "This has been ongoing since he was elected and to be put in a position where he is somehow in charge of some sort of election strategy let me tell your listeners that since Anderson was elected we've lost every single county councilor in Ashfield...that's what people think of Lee Anderson."

He later went on to say to James: "I'm embarrassed to represent Ashfield - when I go around the country and speak to people and say I'm from Ashfield they just sort of look at me and go 'oh my god, not that 30p racist'".

READ more: Rishi Sunak appoints firebrand Red Wall MP Lee Anderson deputy party chairman in mini-reshuffle

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river

Nicola Bulley's partner visits scene with diving specialist Peter Faulding who says missing mum didn't fall in river
A woman who lives locally said: "She was just a typical, well brought-up, lovely little girl. It's just tragic."

Husband of Epsom College head was living apart from family weeks before shooting dead wife and seven-year-old daughter
King Charles alongside his first stamp

Why is King Charles III not wearing a crown on his stamps and coins?

Samantha Markle's defamation case will see both Meghan and Harry appear in a US court to give evidence,

Harry and Meghan forced to give evidence in US court case after half-sister brings defamation suit against royals
Marie Hay, 40 and her two daughters were walking their husky along the seafront in Redcar, Yorkshire on February 5

Three women and a man rushed to hospital after two 'unleashed bulldogs' attacked their husky on a beach
'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny' Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post

'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny': Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post
Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When is the next walkout and why?

Convicted Met Police rapist David Carrick is to have his ‘lenient’ sentence reviewed after the Attorney General was besieged with complaints following his sentencing.

Met rapist David Carrick’s ‘lenient’ sentence to be reviewed after Attorney General besieged with complaints
The new Tory party chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy
MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022