PM "is like a baby": columnist condemns Johnson for bike ride 7 miles from home

12 January 2021, 10:47

By Fiona Jones

Columnist Zoe Williams said the Prime Minister is incapable of "denying himself any pleasures" after he cycled seven miles from his home for daily exercise, despite the guidelines to stay local.

Mr Johnson was spotted cycling with his security in the Olympic Park in Stratford on Sunday afternoon.

He has been accused of hypocrisy for travelling so far from his home after imposing sweeping Covid restrictions on others.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Ms Williams said: "His entire message at the moment, his whole guiding light, everything that comes out of his mouth is don't push at the rules, don't try and make it work for you, try and make it work for the whole country."

Read more: PM 'within the rules' by taking seven-mile Olympic Park bike ride, Policing Minister says

"He's like a baby. All he has to do is deny himself a pleasure for a couple of weeks in order to role model incredibly compliant behaviour.

"That's all he has to do and he can't do it because he just can't control his own impulses.

"And I think we're kind of seeing what it's like to be governed by somebody who has no impulse control and it's a bit scary." 

Nick countered that the Prime Minister did not break the rules and needed to cycle for mental and physical health.

Ms Williams made the point that due to his position, he is here to set an example to the UK public.

"If he wants to model really cautious behaviour, he has to do that," she said.

In response to public criticism, a Downing Street source told the BBC: "The PM has exercised within the Covid rules and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory

James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory
James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt despite no evidence
'Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him

Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Trump Twitter ban: Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

2 days ago

Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff

Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff

2 days ago

This paramedic opened up to LBC about his frustrations during the Covid crisis

Paramedic tells LBC Covid positive patients are refusing masks in ambulances

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: A medic wearing PPE treats a patient wearing an oxygen mask inside an ambulance outside the emergency department of the Royal London Hospital

Almost half of hospital deaths involved coronavirus in last week of 2020
File photo: A postman wearing a face mask holds a postal sack in London

Royal Mail publishes list of Covid blackspots suffering from limited delivery services
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Minister urges public to 'grit our teeth' and comply with Covid rules
Boris Johnson was spotted cycling in the Olympic Park

PM 'within the rules' by taking seven-mile Olympic Park bike ride, Policing Minister says
Ingleborough is the second-highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales

Police urge public to 'really consider their actions' after series of Covid rule breaches
Sainsbury's confirmed mask wearing will be enforced

Sainsbury's and Morrisons to enforce mask wearing in their supermarkets
New rules that will require international travellers to test negative for coronavirus before arriving in England will come into force from Friday

New rules for travellers entering England to come into force on Friday
Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick said rule breakers should expect fines

Fines 'increasingly likely' for Covid rule breakers, Met Police Commissioner warns
The Prince has said he will "absolutely" get the vaccine

Prince Charles confirms he will 'absolutely' take 'critical Covid vaccine
We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert