Police Officer Comes Home "Shaking With Tiredness" Says Mother-In-Law

5 July 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 13:05

A caller tells James O'Brien that her son-in-law is receives "all sorts of awful remarks" and comes home "shaking with tiredness" after working days and nights as a serving police officer.

Suzanne called James to talk about the experiences of her son-in-law, a serving a police officer.

"I just see a very tired, compassionate, diligent, young man who goes out there and does his best and comes home absolutely shattered, has a few hours sleep and then is back on nights," she said.

But cuts to the police and difficulties within the job aren't the only thing that Suzanne said her son-in-law had to deal with.

She explained: "I see him come home, this young man with shadows under his eyes, shaking with tiredness and trying to look after his family and trying to cope with the demands of the job, being subject to all sorts of awful remarks.

"He may be queuing in a coffee shop to get some lunch, because we all need to eat don't we?

"He'll get disparaging remarks like 'have you got something better to do than be here'."

James replied: "That's people again being led by the nose because The Sun will routinely have a photograph of a police car parked outside a coffee shop claiming that they could somehow be out solving crimes rather than obeying basic biology and eating.

"I genuinely think the media has created those criticisms by printing these disgusting pictures and getting columnists and punters to turn the public against public servants."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Wants Black Bond But Not Gay Spider-Man

4 days ago

Exclusive
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

US Has "Until The End Of The Year" To Drop Sanctions Or North Korea Will Start Nuclear Missile Tests

5 days ago

This call took an unusual turn

These Two Callers Went Head To Head Over The Mark Field Video

13 days ago

LBC Latest

A$AP Rocky set to miss Wireless Festival after being detained in Sweden for two weeks
James O'Brien gave a monologue on Donald Trump

James O'Brien Takes Apart Donald Trump's 1775 Plane Claim

Chinese city to clamp down on 'Beijing bikinis' in hot weather

Swedish woman arrested at Gatwick airport over 'terror offence'