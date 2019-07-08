American Caller Tells James O'Brien To Stop Telling Truth About Trump

This is the remarkable moment an American caller told James O'Brien he should stop telling the truth about Donald Trump in case it upsets the US President.

Ross told James that he should use different language when discussing the President in order to help maintain the special relationship.

He said: "Don't you think we should incorporate better language when we're talking about Trump and the Administration.

"You talked about the coterie of criminals that surround him."

James pointed out: "But that's just a fact.

"You think we should stop telling the truth for fear of offending the man whose campaign manager is in jail?"

When the American caller said he did, James told him: "You know where that leads. Orwell nailed it when he said the party ordered you to ignore the evidence of your own eyes and ears.

"It was the party's final and most terrible command and here you are on national radio."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

When Ross tried to argue, James insisted: "You literally just told me to stop telling the truth.

"You can't rewind it, you're on national radio saying you should stop telling the truth for fear of offending a man who has publicly confessed to sex crimes."

