Production Line Manager At Nissan Who Voted Leave Calls James O'Brien

This man became one of James O'Brien's favourite callers - the Production Line Manager at Nissan who voted Leave to make Britons realise how important the EU is.

Wesley works in the Nissan factory which was supposed to be manufacturing the new X-Trail car, but the car company decided to build it in Japan instead.

James believes that Brexit is partly to blame for the decision, but far from the only reason.

Then Wesley called and made James think about things in a new light.

His job is not going to exist in a couple of years' time once manufacturing is moved. But because he has a German passport, he is likely to keep his job and be relocated to a European facility.

Of course, the other people in Sunderland whose jobs will disappear will not get that chance.

Wesley was one of James' favourite callers. Picture: PA / LBC

