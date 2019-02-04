Production Line Manager At Nissan Who Voted Leave Calls James O'Brien

4 February 2019, 12:51

This man became one of James O'Brien's favourite callers - the Production Line Manager at Nissan who voted Leave to make Britons realise how important the EU is.

Wesley works in the Nissan factory which was supposed to be manufacturing the new X-Trail car, but the car company decided to build it in Japan instead.

James believes that Brexit is partly to blame for the decision, but far from the only reason.

Then Wesley called and made James think about things in a new light.

His job is not going to exist in a couple of years' time once manufacturing is moved. But because he has a German passport, he is likely to keep his job and be relocated to a European facility.

Of course, the other people in Sunderland whose jobs will disappear will not get that chance.

Wesley was one of James' favourite callers
Wesley was one of James' favourite callers. Picture: PA / LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Angry Vegan Sets Twitter Alight As She Clashes With "Smug" Maajid

22 hours ago

Nicky Morgan Matt Frei

Nicky Morgan: Prospect Of No Brexit Should Prompt MPs To Back May's Deal

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Tells Brutal Job Interviewer: “I’d Rather Chew My Head Off Than Work For You”

2 days ago