James O’Brien Puts Long List Of Tory MPs’ Brexit Comments To Minister

This is the moment James O'Brien listed a number of questionable remarks made by leading Tory Brexiteers to the Justice Minister.

Rory Stewart was in the LBC studio with James O'Brien on Friday to discuss all things Brexit.

It's as Theresa May insisted further clarification was possible from EU leaders on her Brexit deal.

She denied widespread reports the bloc was not willing to move on giving assurances on the problematic backstop issue.

In a detailed Brexit interview, James took the opportunity to bring up remarks made by Leave-supporting Tory MPs.

He brought up Esther McVey's claim that there can be a transition period in the event of a no-deal and Liam Fox celebrating a trade deal the EU signed with Japan.

As the list grew, James also brought up quotes from MPs Andrew Bridgen, Nadine Dorries, Iain Duncan Smith, Owen Paterson and Theresa Villiers.

Giving an honest response, Mr Stewart instantly replied: "That's quite a sorry tale you've just produced there".

"That's your party", James said.

