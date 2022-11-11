'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

By Grace Parsons

James O'Brien addresses the real reason why strikes are so 'jarring'.

James O'Brien discussed why it is so "jarring" to see the tube stations chained up when walking through London the morning after a strike. He said: "It reminds you of the fragility of everything, public services are the capillaries, the veins, the blood vessels of our society."

Talking of those who are anti-strike, James said: "Public services are the most precious commodity that any civilised society has, which is why the most uncivilised in the country hate them so much. Unfortunately they all own newspapers or fund secretive think-tanks."

This follows the news that unions are co-ordinating strikes in the run up to Christmas which will cause maximum chaos. Alongside train drivers confirming another walk out, nurses and civil servants are also set to strike after dispute over pay.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to turn down demands for more pay as it tries to balance the £35 million "fiscal black whole".

James posed the question: "For everybody sensible, honest, and decent what do you do if the passport services aren't work ... how do you drive around if the DVLA is shut?"

"It reminds you when you see the tube stations chained shut, the fragility of our existence and the way that it depends upon the public services," James said.

