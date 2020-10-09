'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC

9 October 2020, 12:31

By Sam Sholli

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is running TfL "into the ground", Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has told LBC.

Mr Bailey made the comment to Nick Ferrari in response to TfL commissioner Andy Byford announcing that the new Euston Road cycle lane is set to be removed.

The cycle lane was brought in less than six months ago as lockdown measures were eased in an attempt to reduce car numbers in London.

However, the change led to anger from motorists who have said the resulting reduction in road space has created more congestion on an already busy route.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Bailey said: "I think the first thing to say about this being removed is there's no forward planning. That's why this money has been wasted, that's why the traffic has been built up to crazy levels. [It's] because Sadiq Khan is not planning for anything.

"He needs to plan across London. If you're going to put in these lanes, where are you putting them in and why?"

He added: "What it signifies is a greater waste of money at TfL at the very time we need to fix London and fix TfL.

"TfL is so important to London [and] to this country's economic recovery and Sadiq Khan is just running the organisation into the ground."

Despite being a cyclist himself, Bailey said that verbal attacks on cyclists occur because of "nonsense like this".

He explained: If you put in lanes in the wrong place with no planning it means people rightly say 'well, why should we bother with cycle lanes at all'."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"

James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

4 days ago

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

6 days ago

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters in masks on the Tube as covid cases rise in London

Further lockdown restrictions in London 'inevitable' soon, Sadiq Khan warns
There was a warning today that the virus is 'getting out of control'

Coronavirus 'is getting out of control,' says skills minister
Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases

Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor to make statement as minister says Covid 'out of control'
The ONS said there had been a 'marked increase' in cases

'Marked increase' of covid-19 in England with estimated 224,400 cases
The WFP won the 2020 prize for its continued efforts to combat world hunger

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Programme for fighting global hunger
The high street fashion giant is on the brink of collapse

Fashion giant Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group on brink of collapse
The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew
Scotland faces new hospitality rules from 6pm tonight

Scotland lockdown in chaos over definition of cafes

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is self isolating after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case

Sophie, Countess of Wessex self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 case
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"