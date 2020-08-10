Caller trusts government to reopen schools, despite not trusting official statistics

10 August 2020, 14:33 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 14:43

By Seán Hickey

This caller said that she doesn't think official statistics on coronavirus are accurate, and will be sending her children back to school in September as a result.

James O'Brien was having a hard time finding callers who had confidence that schools would be safe for children to return to. Caroline called in to tell James that people need to look "outside the sort of sensational stories that you see in the newspaper," to make a reasoned judgement on the matter.

James reminded the mother that "people listening to this programme have buried relatives.

"To describe the highest excess death rate in Europe as a sensational story is actually quite insensitive." Caroline accepted that the excess death numbers are horrendous, but coronavirus deaths may have been exaggerated.

She told James that there have been "people dying of cancer in hospital, if they get Covid they go down as a case death," and this has contributed to an over the top coronavirus death rate.

"Matt Hancock tried this line and it obviously worked on you," James quipped.

"I wanted someone who could provide that one perspective on how you can have faith in the government and the answer is 'I don't trust the statistics that the government releases,'" he added.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

James broke down Caroline's argument further, noting that the only reason that she's confident in sending her child back to school is because she doesn't trust the statistics being shown by the media.

"I'm looking at the highest death rate in Europe but you're saying it's not accurate, I'm looking at the protective ring around care homes but you're telling me that's all the fault of care home managers."

James asked if the caller thought the government had done anything wrong since March. She told him that "they probably caved in too much to media pressure and hysterical reaction to all this."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands Pope Francis condemns Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz calls on Pope Francis to condemn Uighur atrocities

22 hours ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

23 days ago

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

10 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari heard from a man who had been stopped by police 67 times

"I've been stopped 67 times by police", BAME caller tells Nick Ferrari

Coronavirus fears in North Korea as thousands of volunteers deployed to prevent outbreaks

Terminally ill Canadians win right to use magic mushrooms for end-of-life stress

Labour MP Dawn Butler dismisses 'racist trolls' with 'conspiracy theories' about police stop incident