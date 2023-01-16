James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

“This is an exchange…that I still quite frankly can’t believe happened in my country”, a bewildered James O’Brien said as he reflected on the Home Secretary attempting to justify her use of the words “invasion” and “swarm” in reference to migrants.

James O’Brien was left appalled by Suella Braverman’s refusal to apologise for using words such as “invasion” and “swarm” in reference to migrants, after a Holocaust survivor said that language reminded her of Nazi rhetoric.

The 83-year-old Joan Salter lost family members to the Nazis, and asked the Home Secretary why she felt the “need” to use such language.

James said: “In the actual room where it happened, the Home Secretary refused to apologise and doubled down in fact on why she never would, and then the Home Office got involved, asking that the clip of the exchange be taken down.

“They claimed, I think, that it had been unfairly edited.”

James said that when he saw the shorter clip, he thought the longer version would be a “mitigation” for it, providing some more context, but instead found it “grim” and “gross”.



“The longer clip made it worse!” he exclaimed, aghast. “She tried to use the fact that her family had come here from other countries as a sort of defence against the accusation that she was using disgusting language to describe modern day refugees!”

“The Home office asking a charity called Freedom From Torture to take down the clip. They - I think - rightly refused”, he said, before reading out a statement from them.

“As an organisation, providing therapy to torture survivors who feel targetted by her language and who know first hand where such dehumanising language can lead, we will not do so”, he read.

“This is the United Kingdom, this is one of the countries that was absolutely key in defeating the Nazis, the people who murdered Joan Salter’s family and prompted her to flee across europe in pursuit of refuge and safety”, James said, appalled.

“This is a woman in charge of policies regarding latter day refugees, modern day countries…this is an exchange between two people that I still quite frankly can't believe happened in my country”, he concluded.

