James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

16 January 2023, 11:57

LBC

By LBC

“This is an exchange…that I still quite frankly can’t believe happened in my country”, a bewildered James O’Brien said as he reflected on the Home Secretary attempting to justify her use of the words “invasion” and “swarm” in reference to migrants.

James O’Brien was left appalled by Suella Braverman’s refusal to apologise for using words such as “invasion” and “swarm” in reference to migrants, after a Holocaust survivor said that language reminded her of Nazi rhetoric.

The 83-year-old Joan Salter lost family members to the Nazis, and asked the Home Secretary why she felt the “need” to use such language.

READ MORE: 'Invasion of the South Coast': Braverman admits illegal migration is 'out of control'

James said: “In the actual room where it happened, the Home Secretary refused to apologise and doubled down in fact on why she never would, and then the Home Office got involved, asking that the clip of the exchange be taken down.

“They claimed, I think, that it had been unfairly edited.”

James said that when he saw the shorter clip, he thought the longer version would be a “mitigation” for it, providing some more context, but instead found it “grim” and “gross”.

“The longer clip made it worse!” he exclaimed, aghast. “She tried to use the fact that her family had come here from other countries as a sort of defence against the accusation that she was using disgusting language to describe modern day refugees!”

“The Home office asking a charity called Freedom From Torture to take down the clip. They - I think - rightly refused”, he said, before reading out a statement from them.

“As an organisation, providing therapy to torture survivors who feel targetted by her language and who know first hand where such dehumanising language can lead, we will not do so”, he read.

READ MORE: LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

“This is the United Kingdom, this is one of the countries that was absolutely key in defeating the Nazis, the people who murdered Joan Salter’s family and prompted her to flee across europe in pursuit of refuge and safety”, James said, appalled.

“This is a woman in charge of policies regarding latter day refugees, modern day countries…this is an exchange between two people that I still quite frankly can't believe happened in my country”, he concluded.

The events and James' monologue have generated a fierce reaction on Twitter.

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM
61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

2 days ago

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

4 days ago

Denise Fergus said the move would be "historic"

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables may never get out of prison under new law, victim's mum says
Carrick, an armed PC, served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met.

‘Manipulative’ Met police predator David Carrick admits to 49 offences as police face criticism over ‘missed opportunities’
Nicolee Lines, 28, has been spared jail after grooming a teenager into a sexual relationship

Mum-of-three avoids jail after grooming underage boy into sexual relationship

Gina Lollobrigida has died

Golden Age of Hollywood star Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

PC David Carrick

Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 18 years
There was travel chaos as much of the country woke to snow and heavy rain

Arctic blast sweeps Britain as snow and rain bring chaos and trains disrupted by ‘liquified mud’ and huge landslip
TfL has urged people to be 'active bystanders' against sexual harassment

Londoners urged to 'intervene safely' if people are being sexually harassed on public transport, as reported attacks spike
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender