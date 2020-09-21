'Who else can we trust?': James O'Brien backs Vallance and Whitty

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien told listeners that the UK has no choice but to listen to the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Adviser as Covid-19 cases rise.

James O'Brien began his point by noting that people are "not going to get accountability or honesty," from politicians in this delicate time, but we will from medical professionals.

Addressing the rise in cases, James noted that "there's a problem here, a real problem.

"It isn't a problem that can be solved by shouting at each other," he added, reminding us that "numbers suggest we're going to be bad again."

James addressed how listeners may be cautious about who they trust in this time, accepting that if he said now "that we're all on the same page, I think you'd struggle to believe it, because you don't know who to trust."

"I don't think we have any choice to trust the Chief Scientific Adviser and the Chief Medical Officer."

"I don't see how we have any other choice," James said. "Who else would you trust on this?"

"This is alive and now and urgent. As a father, as a husband, as a son, as a friend, as a colleague, as a radio presenter, as a journalist, I don't think we've got any choice but to trust these two men."

"It's really scary that so many good, wise people listening to this right now will already be disagreeing with me."

