Supporters Of Far Right Have No Right To Wear A Poppy: James O'Brien

Those cheering on the likes of Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán and Marine Le Pen have no right to wear the poppy this year says James O'Brien.

After Netanyahu congratulated Bolsonaro on his election win in Brazil, James pointed out that he doesn't think supporters of the far-right have a right to wear the poppy.

"It's going to be interesting on Remembrance Sunday, on Poppy day, to see how many people wear poppies despite the fact that they've changed sides since the Nazis were defeated", James points out.

"An awful lot of people in this country and a lot of western democracies will be wearing poppies that commemorate all dead soldiers, but which are particularly associated with the victories in the First and Second World Wars."

"But of course if you're a admirer of Donald Trump or Viktor Orbán or Jair Bolsonaro or Marine Le Pen, or anyone like that, you've switched sides since the end of the Second World War."

James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

"I wonder if you're going to wear a different coloured poppy or something to reflect the fact that you've switched sides to the Nazis. You probably hadn't realised that yet had you?" James continued.

"If you wear a poppy and you're an admirer of Donald Trump or Marine Le Pen or the AFD in Germany or Bolsonaro in Brazil or Orbán in Hungary, if you wear a poppy then you are maligning the memory of men and women who died to protect the West from those sorts of forces and politics and politicians."

"So you really shouldn't wear one. I'm not mentioning any names of course", James said.