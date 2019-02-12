Swiss David Davis: Charlie Higson Reinvents Fast Show Character For Brexit

After James O'Brien noticed the remarkable similarity between David Davis and classic Fast Show character Swiss Toni, Charlie Higson reinvented him for the Brexit era.

James got in touch with the comedian to ask him to merge the two men - and the result was comedy gold.

You can watch the Swiss Davi clip at the top of the page.

Imagining the former Brexit Secretary as the overly-smooth, confident car salesman, Swiss Davi said:

"Hello, David Davis here. You know James, negotiating with the EU is very much like making love to a beautiful woman. Nobody ever pretended it would be easy.

"I've always said that it would be tough, complex and at times confrontational. Just how I like it.

"You see, the EU, like any lady, likes playing hard to get. She won't accept everything we ask for of course, they never do.

"But she does have a track record of coming to the table in the waning hours and rolling over. So we need to go in and go in hard. Get what we want and get out quick.

"And finally, let me promise you what I promise all the ladies. Withdrawal will be quick and easy. And not at all messy."

Thank you to Charlie Higson for recording the Swiss David Davis for LBC.