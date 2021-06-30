'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

30 June 2021, 16:34

By Sam Sholli

Professor Sir Michael Marmot has told James O'Brien that he'd like the the government "to put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies", in response to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Michael, who is a Professor of Epidemiology at University College London (UCL), made his desire clear after working on a report which showed that Greater Manchester's Covid mortality rate has been 25% higher than the England average during the pandemic.

The figure in question was calculated for the 13 months up until March 2021.

Asked by James O'Brien if he was shocked by what he found, Sir Michael told LBC: "I was shocked by the magnitude but not the direction."

He later said: "So we looked pretty poor going into the pandemic over the last decade, and then during the pandemic we had the worst handling of it.

"We had the highest excess mortality of any rich country, even worse than the US.

"And what's the link? And my speculation is it relates to the quality of governance. What do I mean by that?

"I would like government to put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies.

"Now the government, from 2010 on, had at the heart of all their policy reduction in public expenditure [and] rolling back of the state.

"They didn't have equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of their policies."

READ MORE: How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

READ MORE: 'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment
Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'
'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy

'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy
James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate

James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate
'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

4 days ago

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

4 days ago

MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs

2 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Martin collided with the fan sign, resulting in a mass crash.

Police arrest woman after spectator caused major Tour de France crash with sign
Lord Frost said the extension was a "positive first step" but a permanent solution needed to be found

Sausage war ceasefire as grace period extended for three months
The Met will crack down on illegal raves as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Met police to launch summer crackdown on illegal raves

Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire

Education Secretary hopes to lift school bubble restrictions from 19 July
Fans gathered in central London before and after the England v Scotland match

Scotland: Nearly 2,000 cases of Covid-19 linked to watching football
The NHS app provides proof of vaccine status, but the Maltese authorities will not accept it

Malta: Holidaymakers will need a letter from the NHS to visit
Boris Johnson was accused of being 'tone deaf' in his response to the Matt Hancock scandal

Fury as Boris Johnson says Hancock scandal is a ‘Westminster bubble’ issue
Stormzy watched England in Croydon

Euro 2020: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'