The James O'Brien Caller Who Says There Are Too Many Trans People On TV

10 May 2019, 13:30 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:34

This is the James O’Brien caller who claimed feminism is making women “miserable” and there are too many transgender people on TV.

Scott in Blackburn phoned LBC after Amber Rudd said Tory leadership hopefuls should not “parade” their wives in public.

The Work and Pension Secretary said she was instead “interested in policies”.

“This shouldn't be some Game of Thrones push for the Iron Throne,” she said.

But, Scott told James he thought it was great and that “traditional family values” were under threat.

The call left LBC listeners in both disbelief and hysterics
The call left LBC listeners in both disbelief and hysterics. Picture: LBC

“I like the idea,” he said. “I think feminism has made women miserable and all the stats show this.”

James quipped: “I’m sure that most of the women you meet do very quickly become miserable.”

Continuing to defend his argument, Scott went on to claim transgender people were now being “over-represented” in films an TV shows - but wasn't able to name any specific examples.

“Which movie?” James asked. “Mrs. Doubtfire, is that what we’re talking about?”

Scott replied: “You mean the Robin Williams movie? I wasn’t specifically thinking about that no…”

The call lasted well over six minutes and left LBC listeners in both disbelief and stitches.

Watch it in full above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Giving "Clown" Anjem Choudary Attention

3 days ago

The former Tory leader says May must set a date for her departure.

Iain Duncan Smith Says May Must Go Now

6 days ago

Shelagh vs Kevin: Who do you agree with?

Shelagh Fogarty Vs Kevin Maguire On The Royals: Who Do You Agree With?

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Instagram has already banned several hashtags which contain obvious false information about vaccines.

Instagram To Block Anti-Vaccine Hashtags Amid Public Health Emergency
Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack pressed Ukip's Paul Oakley over the petition

Ukip Candidate Dismisses Petition Calling For Ban On Politicians Who “Promote Rape”

Berlin: Dealers allowed to sell drugs in dedicated zones of Gorlitzer Park sprayed pink
93% of officers and staff said they would go to work as usual if suffering from psychological issues such as stress or depression.

One In Five Police Officers Suffering From PTSD With Many Unaware

Revealed: Areas most likely to have people signed off work sick
Sadiq Khan in the LBC studio

Sadiq Khan Refuses To Give Charities An Exemption To ULEZ