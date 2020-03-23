Theo Usherwood's powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home

23 March 2020, 13:53

Theo Usherwood has been in hospital for a week suffering from pneumonia and suspected coronavirus. This is his powerful message to everyone: stay home or the NHS won't be able to cope.

LBC's political editor has been missed from the airwaves over the last couple of weeks after falling ill and, speaking to James O'Brien, he paid tribute to the NHS staff who saved his life.

And he urged people to stay at home and obey social distancing guidelines because if the NHS becomes over-run, they won't be able to give patients the treatment that they need.

He told LBC: "On Thursday, it was very difficult and they couldn't find a solution. The drugs weren't working and it was very serious.

"But the doctors kept going. They were like codebreakers.

"This wasn't medicine by ticking a box or by numbers. They were operating on a completely different level, trying stuff, trying to figure out how they could save my life.

James O'Brien had a very emotional call with Theo Usherwood
James O'Brien had a very emotional call with Theo Usherwood. Picture: LBC

"And they can't do that if there is chaos and pandemonium. They simply can't function like that.

"If there is pandemonium, they won't be able to fix that person who comes in necessarily."

Theo's call had listeners in tears.

Listen to the full, emotional call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Welsh doctor's plea to visitors from cities "stay away until coronavirus passes"

Welsh doctor's plea to visitors from cities "stay away until coronavirus passes"

1 day ago

Dr Nagpaul thinks NHS staff aren't being treated properly

Coronavirus: NHS staff are not being tested, says Medical Association chair

2 days ago

Catholic Archbishop believes coming months will be a discovery for many

Coronavirus: Catholic Archbishop thinks Brits will "deepen sense of belonging" in coming months

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: can sweat transmit the virus?

Coronavirus: can sweat transmit the virus? And is breastfeeding safe?
"Social distancing doesn't exist in my company,"

"Social distancing doesn't exist in my company," Royal Mail worker tells James O'Brien
Coronavirus: The PM must close salons, hairdresser tells James O'Brien

Coronavirus: The PM must close salons, hairdresser tells James O'Brien
The UK should consider a similar population demographic to Italy when combatting Covid-19

Coronavirus: Why the UK should prepare for an Italy style outbreak