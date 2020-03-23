Theo Usherwood's powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home

Theo Usherwood has been in hospital for a week suffering from pneumonia and suspected coronavirus. This is his powerful message to everyone: stay home or the NHS won't be able to cope.

LBC's political editor has been missed from the airwaves over the last couple of weeks after falling ill and, speaking to James O'Brien, he paid tribute to the NHS staff who saved his life.

And he urged people to stay at home and obey social distancing guidelines because if the NHS becomes over-run, they won't be able to give patients the treatment that they need.

Hoping to be allowed home today.



Just a short note to say thank you for all the love. I felt it so strongly during the darkness last week.



I so desperately want the wonderful NHS staff who saved my life, to save the lives of thousands of others too.



Please stay at home. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 23, 2020

He told LBC: "On Thursday, it was very difficult and they couldn't find a solution. The drugs weren't working and it was very serious.

"But the doctors kept going. They were like codebreakers.

"This wasn't medicine by ticking a box or by numbers. They were operating on a completely different level, trying stuff, trying to figure out how they could save my life.

James O'Brien had a very emotional call with Theo Usherwood. Picture: LBC

"And they can't do that if there is chaos and pandemonium. They simply can't function like that.

"If there is pandemonium, they won't be able to fix that person who comes in necessarily."

Theo's call had listeners in tears.

Hearing @theousherwood voice on @mrjamesob show right now in @LBC has me in tears. Covid19 is no joke people. I beg you please, stay home and safe. Xxxx — Beverley Knight (@Beverleyknight) March 23, 2020

@mrjamesob listening to @theousherwood on @LBC heart breaking listing to him describe his experience.



The clear and overwhelming message.



Follow the advice.

Isolate yourself.

Take this thing seriously.#COVIDー19 #FlattenTheCuve #UKLockdownNow — Davenport Reed 🌍🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@DavenportReed1) March 23, 2020

Seriously, anyone popping out for a meet up with the pram club, or a kick about with their mates, needs to listen to @LBC political editor, Theo Usherwood, who was seriously ill with #COVID19



Exceptionally emotional. #UKLockdownNow — Rachael Swindon #UTFC (@Rachael_Swindon) March 23, 2020

Listen to the full, emotional call at the top of the page.