This Caller Can't Vote If Johnson's Photo ID Voting Plan Is Initiated

This unemployed caller is unable to work and will be unable to vote if Johnson's photo ID plan is initiated - simply because he can't get his photo ID signed off.

Les, from Edinburgh, said: "The job centre used to sign off photographs and they won't do that now."

"I thought, Les, that I was going to have to be a bit rude to you, when you started down this path, I thought I was going to come out with one of my very unkind lines like 'I'm going to have to wait for your autobiography to find out how this ends'.

"But actually you've made a really powerful point. Photo ID usually does involve some form of sanction from a - what did you say?"

Les said: "A person of standing in society."

"I'm quite lucky because I've got some friends who are lawyers or even I come to work in the morning and there'll be a Chief Financial Officer whose job description fits the bill. I'm sure I've heard of GPs charging for this - and again my apologies if I'm misremembering that."

In the Queen's Speech today, a plan to prevent people from voting unless they carry photographic ID at polling stations, it was announced. Picture: PA

"I asked my GP and they said they didn't do it," said Les.

"I think you've highlighted another problem."

Les said: "Here's another thing about it James: when this scheme that the job centre started saying that they will play for provisional licenses, when that hit the media, guess who was up in arms about it? The right wing."

"I had to pay for my driving license!" James mocked about the 'red tops'.

Les said they'd said "Why are the tax payers paying for the unemployed to get driving licenses? In fact, James, it's to help us find work."

"Hypocrisy is everywhere and I hear your grievance I really do," James said, "Talking of hypocrisy, someone's pointed out to me in a text message that a lot of the Brexit Party Limited were up in arms about what they perceive as expenditure in the European Parliament."

"Can't wait to hear how they feel about the Queen having a carriage just for her hat this morning - they're going to go absolutely spare!"