This Caller Insisted The Brexit Dividend Exists To James O'Brien... It Didn't Go Well

This caller said pro-EU individuals and organisations get kickbacks from the EU - but when James asked for examples, he got increasingly angry.

Ian in Beaconsfield insisted there is a Brexit dividend, which Theresa May has promised to spend on the NHS, despite many economists and commentators claiming it doesn't exist.

Of the £350m-a-week claim from the side of the Brexit bus, Ian told James: "We give £350million. The net figure is £200m. The remaining £150m goes to various scientific projects and farming kickbacks to people who support the EU to further their agenda."

James asked for an example and Ian replied: "Well, that's my belief."

James asked again and again, causing Ian to complain: "Oh, you're doing it again, aren't you?"

James responded: "Yes, asking questions and insisting you can back up your 'beliefs'."

Ian insisted James wouldn't let him get his point across, so James gave him the airwaves uninterrupted. And when he finished, James still wanted to know which organisations Ian says get kickbacks for backing the EU.

The LBC listeners certainly enjoyed the call.

