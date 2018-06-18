This Caller Insisted The Brexit Dividend Exists To James O'Brien... It Didn't Go Well

18 June 2018, 11:16

This caller said pro-EU individuals and organisations get kickbacks from the EU - but when James asked for examples, he got increasingly angry.

Ian in Beaconsfield insisted there is a Brexit dividend, which Theresa May has promised to spend on the NHS, despite many economists and commentators claiming it doesn't exist.

Of the £350m-a-week claim from the side of the Brexit bus, Ian told James: "We give £350million. The net figure is £200m. The remaining £150m goes to various scientific projects and farming kickbacks to people who support the EU to further their agenda."

James asked for an example and Ian replied: "Well, that's my belief."

James asked again and again, causing Ian to complain: "Oh, you're doing it again, aren't you?"

James responded: "Yes, asking questions and insisting you can back up your 'beliefs'."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ian insisted James wouldn't let him get his point across, so James gave him the airwaves uninterrupted. And when he finished, James still wanted to know which organisations Ian says get kickbacks for backing the EU.

The LBC listeners certainly enjoyed the call.

This was a brilliantly entertaining call. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

How Can We Promise NHS Funds With Brexit Uncertainty?

23 hours ago

Matt Frei and Lord Nigel Lawson

This Brexiteer Who Lives In France Says He Isn't A Hypocrite

2 days ago

Deven Ghelani

Man Who Designed Universal Credit Was Once A Benefit Claimant Himself

2 days ago