Tom Tugendhat's "Refreshingly Blunt" Monologue On Diplomatic Cable Leak

10 July 2019, 13:11 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 13:17

Tom Tugendhat says it is "possible" someone could end up in prison over the leaking of diplomatic cables which led to the resignation of Sir Kim Darroch as British Ambassador to the US.

Speaking to James O'Brien the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee said while it was a "possibility" diplomatic cables were leaked after being intercepted by a third party nation.

However, he said he thought it was "far more likely" they were leaked by "somebody within the system," adding "it's always a possibility outside actors had a role."

He told LBC it was "possible" someone could be sent to jail following an investigation, suggesting there was a "culture of leaking."

Branding the leak as "completely unacceptable" Mr Tugendhat said "the British people deserve better."

Tom Tugendhat is the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee. Picture: PA

The Tory MP said: "What we're doing is telling our ambassadors 'don't write anything, don't write anything sensitive' because if you do and it gets out, we're gonna let whoever you're working with, wether it's the President of the United States or the President of Russia to bully us."

to find out why the Ambassador quit click here.

