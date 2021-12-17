Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

17 December 2021, 15:07

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien broke down why those who adored Boris Johnson for how he "rejects the rules" now "suddenly all hate him".

It comes as Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s message for people to reduce their Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show”.

James said: "I don't quite understand why everybody is suggesting that Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, should be quiet.

"They just don't like to be told what to do ever. And it almost always goes back to nursery, it goes back to nanny or matron making them eat their tapioca pudding when they really, really didn't want to.

"Or being forced to wear a burgundy school cap or something like that.

"They call themselves liberals, they call themselves libertarians... but really they're superannuated school children who were never taught how to share and hate being told what to do."

James continued: "They thought Boris was their man, because Boris really does ride roughshod over the rules and over the truth, and over marriage vows, and over the most basic elements of human decency.

"And then of course he brings in laws that they have to obey... Suddenly they all hate him."

Read more: 'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM

