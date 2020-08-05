James O'Brien compares two contradictory statements from Iain Duncan Smith

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien compared two contradictory comments by Iain Duncan Smith and then asked: "How do you sleep at night?"

The former leader of the Conservative Party "sniggered" in the House of Commons as he dismissed suggestions MPs should have the right to full scrutinise the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

But fast forward nine months, he tweeted a complaint about a clause which was "buried in the fine print, unnoticed by many".

And James insisted that this matters and he will not let him forget that.

James O'Brien compared two quotes from Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "The reason I can't let this go is because these people [Brexit leaders] are liars and cheats and con artists. And if we don't hold them to account for the last big con, what will they end up presiding over next?

"It didn't cross my mind that they would end up presiding over the biggest excess death toll in Europe during a global pandemic.

"It never occurred to me that tens of thousands of people would die as a result of these people being in charge.

"Now, Iain Duncan Smith writes on Twitter about 'fine print unnoticed by many', nine months after sniggering in the House of Commons at the very notion that they should spend a little bit more time looking at the fine print.

"How do these people sleep at night?"

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.