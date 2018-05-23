Uber Driver Reveals Number Of Passengers He Catches Taking Cocaine

A full-time London Uber driver left James O’Brien stunned when he revealed how many passengers he catches taking cocaine in the back of his car.

Adam told LBC that each week at least 10 per cent of his 60-80 pick-ups would brazenly take the Class A drug inside his vehicle - and many were middle-class professionals.

It’s after police were told how wealthy cocaine users were helping to fuel violence in London as they were a major driver of the drug trade.

Simon Kempton, drugs lead for the Police Federation of England and Wales, told a conference that officers were wrongly targeting street gangs when they should be focusing on white middle-class drug users.

Speaking on LBC, Adam told James: “I get these middle-class professionals that do cocaine a lot in the back of my car.

Picture: LBC

“I get about 10 or 15 a week… and if tell them to stop, they tell you to eff off.”

And Adam received a stern warning from James when he recalled one tale involving a pizza and 10 grams of cocaine.

The caller continued: “About three months ago I got a job in south London and picked up a pizza.

“I picked up this pizza and it was going near Chelsea, so an affluent area and it was a big building.

“I was a bit curious, so I opened it and I swear to god there was about 10 grams of cocaine underneath the pizza and I just acted like everything was normal and delivered it.”

Watch the remarkable call above.