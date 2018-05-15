Why Did Trump Move The US Embassy To Jerusalem? James O'Brien's Answer Is Chilling

James O'Brien has looked into why Donald Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem... and the answer is chilling.

Controversial Christian Evangelists Robert Jeffress and John Hagee both spoke at the opening of the new US embassy in Israel.

Jeffress, who gave the opening prayer at yesterday's ceremony, has previously said that the return of Jews to Israel will usher in the apocalypse and the return of Christ, proving wrong the Jewish belief that Jesus wasn't the Messiah. He believes this means Jews will convert to Christianity and the ones who don't will burn in hell.

Meanwhile, Hagee, who gave the closing benediction, believes Hitler was sent by God to drive the Jews to their ancestral homeland.

James O'Brien discussed Donald Trump's reason to move the US Embassy. Picture: LBC / Getty

Discussing the opening, James said: "Isn't it incredible? In 2018, we're looking at bloodshed and division and heartbreak on an industrial scale and it comes back to ancient religions.

"Under this reading of events, with the testimony of these Christian Evangelicals, Donald Trump knew what would happen.

"He knew that as the 70th anniversary of for one set of people the foundation of Israel and the other set of people the expulsion of Palestinian people from their ancestral lands, he knew that opening an embassy in Jerusalem would provoke protests that would provoke a response.

"And the Israeli regime has clearly been given a tacit understanding that however violent and however excessive and however inappropriate that response may be, it's cool with The Donald.

"That's fine.They're only really worried about American disapproval, the rest of us can whistle.

"I get why Israel has done it. As I say, that absolutely complete subscription to protect our borders at all costs, I get that. I don't agree with it, but I get it.

"So they've done that knowing that they wouldn't get punished, penalised or even criticised by Donald Trump's regime.

"And Donald Trump appears to have moved this embassy to win votes from people who think it will hasten end of the world."