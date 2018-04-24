James O'Brien: This Is Why Windrush Is The Biggest Political Scandal Of My Life

James O'Brien says the Windrush row is the biggest political scandal of his lifetime for one simple reason - imagine it was your mum being locked up and deported.

Children of the generation of people that came over as British citizens from the Caribbean have been threatened with being locked up and deported - sometimes to countries they've never been to.

And James said the lack of accountability of the government is a scandal, especially considering those suffering are real human beings.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Theresa May's government must have been looking at the Guardian's reports of Theresa May's immigration policy bringing untold and wholly undeserved misery to unyet uncounted families, recognising it, registering it and been hoping two things.

"Number one: they must have been hoping it would just die down and go away.

"And number two - and this is the frightening one - they must have been banking on the British public not caring about these men and women in the way that they would about a different kind of man and woman.

"They must have been counting on the British public not getting behind the Windrush men and women because they are not the same as them.

"She appears to have misjudged the mood - but only for now.

"This is the greatest political scandal of my life.

"And the reason I think that is simple. I just imagine it was my mum."