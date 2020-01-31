This Yorkshireman stranded in China was the funniest caller on coronavirus you'll hear

31 January 2020, 13:11

James O'Brien received a call from a Yorkshireman stuck in China due to the coronavirus crisis - and it was the funniest call you'll hear.

Luke is in Nantong, China, and has only gone out twice in the last seven days as the deadly supervirus sweeps around the country.

James wanted to speak to him about what it's like being stranded in China with the fear of contracting the virus hanging over your head.

James O'Brien was left in hysterics by Luke's coronavirus call
James O'Brien was left in hysterics by Luke's coronavirus call. Picture: LBC

But Luke was so lively and optimistic, listeners ended up labelling him "the best man ever"!

Watch his full, hysterical call from Luke in China at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

jid Nawaz schools caller who denies the existence of Chinese internment camps

Maajid Nawaz schools caller who denies the existence of Chinese internment camps

4 days ago

Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus

Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus

5 days ago

Emergency call handler reveals reasons for ambulance delays

Emergency call handler reveals reasons for ambulance delays

1 day ago

LBC Latest

British passports will still be red and valid for the next 11 months

Travel in Europe after Brexit: Is my passport still valid and do I need a visa to go abroad?

Brexit

Coronavirus: Virologist reveals the science behind fight to find vaccine for global outbreak

Aviation chiefs commit to landing zero-carbon plan

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters