This Yorkshireman stranded in China was the funniest caller on coronavirus you'll hear

James O'Brien received a call from a Yorkshireman stuck in China due to the coronavirus crisis - and it was the funniest call you'll hear.

Luke is in Nantong, China, and has only gone out twice in the last seven days as the deadly supervirus sweeps around the country.

James wanted to speak to him about what it's like being stranded in China with the fear of contracting the virus hanging over your head.

James O'Brien was left in hysterics by Luke's coronavirus call. Picture: LBC

But Luke was so lively and optimistic, listeners ended up labelling him "the best man ever"!

OMFG Luke from Leeds/China is the Highlight of the year. Best radio 📻 for years.



Dark humour at its finest. 😂 👍



More! @mrjamesob@LBC pic.twitter.com/hNzaJB8XyI — Ben Scoble (@benscoble) January 31, 2020

@LBC @mrjamesob Luke from China/Leeds is hilarious! I'm grinning from ear to ear. Sounds like a lovely bloke and I hope he stays well. — Charlotte Wilson (@larleywilson) January 31, 2020

Thank you, Luke in China! You've had me in tears of laughter with your chat with @mrjamesob on @LBC! 🤣🤣🤣 — Liz Needham 🔶🇪🇺🌍🇮🇪 (@lizneedhamSTAR) January 31, 2020

