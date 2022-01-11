James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

11 January 2022, 13:42

By Emma Soteriou

This was James O'Brien's powerful analogy for Boris Johnson's treatment of those closest to him, following the revelation that another Downing Street party took place in May 2020.

James said he found the psychology behind Mr Johnson's regime interesting, comparing it to a video game he used to play, where victim's souls were collected.

"You pressed X and inhaled the soul and for every soul you inhaled you grew in strength," he said.

He explained: "Every single human being he comes into contact with - whether he marries them, impregnates them, promotes them or promises to protect them - they all end up corrupted by him.

"They all end up worse off than they were before - whether they're left holding a baby, whether they're left in Iranian isolation or left licking their wounds in Dominic Cummings' case.

"Wherever it might be, just staring themselves in the mirror and wondering how it came to this, in the case of somebody perhaps like Kwasi Kwarteng, Matt Hancock or whatever poor soul gets sent out today to defend the indefensible."

It comes as the Prime Minister is under fire from politicians and the public alike over the latest in a series of Number 10 party allegations.

The "bring your own booze" party is said to have taken place in May 2020 - when Covid restrictions meant people could only meet in pairs outdoors.

James said: "Whatever [Mr Johnson] touches, whatever the opposite of a Midas touches, turns to soil.

"He seems to relish the collection of people, whether he gets you to surrender your body, to surrender your vote, or to surrender your dignity."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

