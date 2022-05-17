James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

By James Bickerton

Boris Johnson is "running scared" of his own backbenchers due to his "transgressions", according to James O'Brien.

The LBC host was reacting to the Prime Minister watering down the Government's anti-obesity strategy.

Plans to ban buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy food, and prohibit junk food adverts on TV before the watershed, have been delayed.

Speaking to James on LBC, TV chef Jamie Oliver said he'll protest outside Downing Street with an Eton Mess on Friday unless the Government restores its original plans.

James agreed, saying British public health is now the 'worst in Europe'.

He argued Mr Johnson is now so weak, after being fined for a lockdown busting Downing Street party, that he can't push through measures controversial with Tory MPs.

The presenter commented: "This is a Prime Minister running scared of backbenchers threatening to punish him for his own transgressions. That's British politics now.

"A Prime Minister who almost always does what is wrong, cannot do what is right, even if it's for the wrong reasons, because he's terrified of being punished by backbenchers who don't believe it is the role of Government to help people who need help.

"Because they don't need any help, therefore they don't think anyone else does either. That's the nutshell.

"On the occasions he does the right thing, in this case with food policy, he will abandon it at the first sign of trouble from backbenchers whose lives are so cosseted, so insulated and so devoid of empathy or compassion that they don't believe it's the role of Government to help anyone who needs help because they will never need help themselves."