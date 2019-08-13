James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 9. When A Tory MP Called James To Defend Brexit

The moment Conservative MP Marcus Fysh called James O'Brien to try telling him why leaving the EU would be great for the UK is at number nine in the chart of James O'Brien's most popular clips.

While James enjoys a much-deserved holiday, we are counting down his 10 most successful videos on Brexit.

At number nine is the moment that Tory MP Marcus Fysh called in to the show - and it didn't go well.

- James O'Brien Top 10: 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit

The MP for Yeovil, told James that Australia's trade deal with the US worked out better than they expected.

Mr Fysh said: "Things in the medium term will be approximately where they are now."

When James asked about the short-term, Mr Fysh admitted: "Some things will be a bit less than they are now and some will be a bit more."

Marcus Fysh called James O'Brien to debate Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

The MP gave an example: "The Aussies when they did their free trade agreement with the US vastly underestimated what it would be worth to them. They've actually seen their trade increase by 50%."

Afterwards, James summed up the conversation: "If I was to annotate what you told me, the reasons to be cheerful you've given me are Australia's trade deal is better than they expected. That's what you've got?

"What do you do now?

"We're walking away. Both sides now concede, his own Prime Minister concedes it's going to do us economic damage.

"Where are the pluses? 'Well America signed a trade deal with Australia and it's gone a bit better than some people predicted.

"I'm looking for reasons to be cheerful and doing a trade deal with a country who have just announced a trade war is not top of my list."