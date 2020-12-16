Brian May tells James O'Brien: 'Don't listen to politicians'

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Queen's Brian May tells James O'Brien that people should not listen to the politicians over Covid and should instead use common sense.

This comes as Boris Johnson has insisted in PMQs that there is a "unanimous" festive plan between the four nations - at the exact moment Wales announced Christmas Bubbles will be reduced to two households.

Concern has been mounting from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, cross-bench MPs and top medical journals about the Christmas relaxation, with Cabinet minister Michael Gove in a second day of talks with the devolved nations.

Brian May made these comments after James asked the rockstar after his wellbeing, having had a heart attack and torn his gluteus maximus during the lockdown.

Explained: Wales Christmas Covid rules - What is a Christmas bubble and what are level 4 restrictions?

He said he feels physically good, however mentally there can be a struggle: "I think this lockdown stuff really hurts your brain, it's hard to keep your optimism up.

"Most of us are going to be fine if we're careful, and I'd recommend being careful over Christmas personally. I wouldn't recommend listening to anything the politicians say, I would just use your own common sense."

Brian May urged people to protect themselves and their families.

James responded, "The problem with common sense sometimes is it's not common enough."

He said he hoped that Brian May's common sense would reach people where the Government had failed.