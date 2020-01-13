My children told me to give up politics after Jo Cox was murdered, says Jess Phillips

13 January 2020, 12:41

The Labour leadership contender told James O'Brien that she decided to turn abuse and death threats as "fuel to get me up".

Jess Phillips told James O'Brien: "My children have said to me, certainly after Jo was murdered, they said they didn't want me to carry on and they didn't think it was worth it.

"To which I told them that I thought it was and again, I say to them, if people like me go away then what future is there for our country if we're allowing fear to control our politics?"

This was in response to a caller who said that he was concerned about her safety because of "misogyny over the internet" and Jo Cox's murder.

Phillips replied: "Oh bab. Sometimes I don't feel safe. I think all politicians would probably answer the question the same but for women politicians it has been a much harder couple of years in the atmosphere of politics."

She explained: "I'm talking about direct threats to my life and sometimes you pause for thought but that is very occasional and, actually, the attacks that I suffer, especially misogynistic attacks, I have learned to turn them into fuel to get me up.

"I'm much more scared of people like me bowing down to abuse. I'm much scared that if I bow down, what kind of future would my kids have?"

My children told me to give up politics after Jo Cox was murdered, says Jess Phillips
My children told me to give up politics after Jo Cox was murdered, says Jess Phillips. Picture: PA

James O'Brien asked: "What's brought you lowest?"

She replied: "I mean, Jo being murdered. I'm never ever, ever going to... nothing in politics, it doesn't matter how awful things might get for me throughout this leadership, no matter what gets thrown at me, nothing is ever going to be like the moment that hearing that Jo had been murdered.

"Nothing will ever compare in the emotion that you feel, not just for your friend, for your colleague, for her family that you know, but the immediate sense that our democracy and yourself is now under threat and that your life will never be the same again."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who said Hamas are not terrorists

20 hours ago

Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan

Has Meghan faced racism in the UK? These two guests have a furious row

2 days ago

Elizabeth from Windsor hits out at Harry and Meghan

Elizabeth from Windsor hits out at Harry and Meghan

3 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien had a fascinating conversation with Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips: Why I didn't quit Labour's over the anti-Semitism crisis
The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

Harry and William say newspaper article about them is 'false and offensive'

Trump 'authorised Soleimani killing seven months ago if Iran caused death of an American'