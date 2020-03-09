Coronavirus: Brit stranded in China reveals new tool to fight disease

9 March 2020, 12:28 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 12:54

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien spoke to Luke, a regular caller from Yorkshire stranded in Asia about coronavirus updates in his part of the world.

Over the weekend LBC has learned that new coronavirus infections in Asia have gone down through the accounts of our callers and James was joined by a regular caller in Nantong, China to share his own observations of the environment.

The kindergarten worker told James that the emergency situation has calmed and he has been back to work as schools and offices gradually reopen.

James initially asked Luke of his opinion on the UK's response to the virus' spread to which he wasn't particularly positive, citing Boris Johnson's heckling when he arrived in flooded areas over the weekend he claimed that the public are just looking for something to complain about.

Luke really wanted to share a new feature of his food delivery app with James, which he felt was an amazing update, and James called his "scoop of the day".

Luke in Nantong shared the delivery app's update with LBC
Luke in Nantong shared the delivery app's update with LBC. Picture: PA

Luke said to James that "even on the delivery apps" an update "actually tells you the guys temperature for the day".

In the picture above, Luke circled the temperature of the driver that is delivering his meal, which works to reassure the public that the person handling their food is healthy.

"Shut the front door" was James' first reaction to the revelations, clearly impressed by the lateral thinking by the app developers.

"I loved it, I screenshotted it and sent it to everyone" the caller told James.

You can watch Luke's full interview here:

