James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack

31 October 2022, 13:01

By Hannah Holland

James O’Brien slammed the “attention-seeking, cynical, xenophobic” right-wing media for their “ancient hatreds” of migrants.

James' scathing monologue comes after a man threw three petrol bombs at a UK migrant processing centre in Dover before killing himself.

James began by explaining: “I’ve felt for some time that immigration was about to make an almighty comeback as a very destructive force, rhetorically speaking, a very destructive journalistic and political force in this country.”

Read more: 'He was laughing while doing it': Man 'drove 100 miles' to hurl bombs at Dover migrant centre then 'killed himself'

“The people that told you that leaving the European Union would make it easier to control our borders couldn’t start screaming immediately about the fact that it actually made it considerably harder.”

“The years of very toxic far-right politics pushes us towards a place where we are now. A place where there are no legal routes to come into this country”, he added.

James then disclosed that he comes to the topic “with a heavy heart”.

“The facts of the matter aren’t going to get a look in, they never do.

“The right-wing media and the usual attention-seeking, cynical, xenophobic, rabble-rousing scumbags are gonna’ be back in business anytime soon.

“We’re just as powerless to stand up to the ancient hatreds that they stoke and ferment as we were the last time.”

Read more: Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in single day amid claims Suella ignored advice she was detaining people unlawfully

James then read the third paragraph of The Daily Mail’s front-page story which described the attack coming “amid new fears over the number of arrivals and the conditions they are being held in”.

“Just have a little think about this”, James asked listeners, before continuing: “A man who is currently described as having mental health issues has launched three bombs at a facility full of human beings.”

“Why it’s not being called a terror attack? We will have to wait and see.”

“Who radicalises these people? Who is responsible for a visceral hatred of the human beings we call migrants?”

James then lambasted the front-page story of The Daily Telegraph which reports on migrants staying in hotels “alongside” members of the public.

“It’s no wonder no-one asks who radicalises these people isn’t it? Cause we all know.”

