Ex-Cop's Scathing Assessment: Government Want To Run Down Police Service

This police officer told James O'Brien that the police force is deliberately being driven into the ground in order to privatise it - leaving James in the unusual position of actually defending the government.

Steve is a retired police officer with 31 years of experience and insisted that the cuts are a deliberate plan by the government.

When James asked for experts to discuss why Britain is struggling with a spate of violent crime following the Bank Holiday weekend. And Steve believes it's all part of a government plan.

He said: "I'm enraged this morning by the news. Routine policing is on its knees.

"Anyone who tells you differently, be they a politician, a high-ranking police officer, they are lying.

"This is part of a plan that Theresa May has had for many years, from when she first attacked the Police Federation, and it's been announced this week on the quiet Bank Holiday weekend how we're going to privatise the police."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James corrected him that it's actually just one company rolling out across the country, stating: "I'm no hardcore lefty, but I can't quite come with you on the idea that it's a part of a Tory masterplan."

Steve insisted: "Look at what's happening on the streets. We are fire brigade policing - and badly.

"We're going from call to call. You talk about how Stop And Search would help if it was carried out properly. Who's going to do it? There aren't the officers to do it."