'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator

16 July 2021, 13:37

By Tim Dodd

Oxford AstraZeneca jab creator Professor Sarah Gilbert tells LBC the UK will 'never get back to normality' until everybody in the world is vaccinated.

Speaking to the Full Disclosure podcast with James O'Brien, Professor Gilbert of The Jenner Institute said: "I hope that we're now going to recognise that vaccines are needed for everybody. They're needed in this country, they're needed for the whole world as well, and vaccinating the whole world is the best way to protect us.

"Because if we don't, there'll be new variants arising and we'll never go back to normality if we can't get everybody vaccinated."

READ MORE: NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears

On the effect of politics on her work, Professor Gilbert said:

"What we came to realise was that politics does affect what we do, in ways we hadn't experienced before, and we still have to keep going.

"So politicians will say various things which they may just say on the spur of the moment, and they may wish they hadn't said it in some cases, but it's reported around the world.

"Whereas scientists, when we're talking to the press, when we're presenting the results in our latest publication, we are always referencing back to the data. We were only making statements we can backup with data. We sometimes say "We don't know the answer to that, we have yet to collect the data and be completely honest about that.

"So when we are working extremely hard to do that, to be correct, to back up our statements, it is frustrating to hear people who can just say anything they like on the spur of the moment and that becomes a big news story."

READ MORE: NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate

Dr Catherine Green, Associate Professor at the Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics, told James the world was “naive” about coronavirus: "Everyone was a bit naive, we could've seen it coming, perhaps the flags should've been raised earlier.

"It was just every day the news got a little bit worse, it was like every day it was like 'ah maybe this is more of a problem', and by the end of February, clearly something we were going to need to respond to, and Sarah had already submitted a grant to the UK government by the end of Feb."

READ MORE: Whitty warns UK 'could get into trouble fast' as daily Covid deaths rise to 63

Available on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device and online.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan quizzed over TfL mask enforcement policy by London bus driver
The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19

Sadiq Khan: Vast majority of Londoners support compulsory face masks on transport
James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

5 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Floods have caused devastation in Germany

Germany floods: Villages evacuated over fears dam will break as landslide causes more deaths
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham has cancelled dozens of operations at the last minute as Covid patients filled up the ICU wards.

Major English hospital cancels vital operations as Covid admissions rise
Three people have died following a crash on the A1 in County Durham on Thursday evening.

Three die after tragic A1 crash involving several vehicles in County Durham
Around one people in 95 tested positive last week, ONS figures show

England's Covid cases surge with 1 in every 95 people infected
The number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has risen significantly over the last month.

NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate
The Big Butterfly Count kicks off today

Public urged to count butterflies after fears cold weather has caused numbers to decline
Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

Reports suggest the team behind the NHS Test and Trace app are aware it can 'ping' neighbours through walls.

'Pingdemic' fury as NHS app 'pings neighbours through walls'

Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'