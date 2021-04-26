Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester

26 April 2021, 14:15 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 14:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the clash between James O'Brien and an anti-lockdown protester which LBC listeners branded 'ludicrous' and 'deluded'.

After a protest which saw thousands march in London demonstrating against vaccine passports and coronavirus lockdown restrictions, one of those present called LBC.

When James pressed the caller trying to clarify exactly what he was protesting about the answer was somewhat confusing.

"I was there because I'm entitled to be there, my Bill of Rights and the acts of settlement, which are ancient English laws enable me to do what I want and go where I want when I want."

But James pondered if this would allow the caller to "go into the Gorilla closure at London Zoo."

In a bizarre twist, the caller claimed that his rights would allow him to come into the LBC studios and sit in James' chair and present his show.

Again, James asked the caller if he would be able to go into the gorilla enclosure, under his 'Bill of Rights."

"You're already in there, I can't fit in it cos you're already in there," was the reply.

The discourse ended with the caller telling the LBC presenter "we are going to take back our country and you are a fascist."

But the LBC listeners took to social media to criticise the caller and his comments with one branding him one of the most "deluded callers" in years.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon
Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller

Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
James O'Brien spoke to three callers who sell, work with and fix ventilators

'Holy Trinity' of ventilator callers leave James O'Brien 'appalled at government cronyism'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence

Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Former resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears

22 hours ago

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns

2 days ago

Caller in India shares absolute fear of Covid crisis as healthcare system buckles

Caller in India shares absolute fear of Covid crisis as healthcare system buckles

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, is expected to say his inquiry is still "live" when he appears before the Commons

Watch LIVE: UK's top civil servant is grilled by MPs

Nicola Sturgeon has told LBC the alleged comments are "profoundly shocking"

Nicola Sturgeon: PM's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment is 'all too believable'
Boris Johnson walks in the warehouse of Next World Sports during his visit to Wrexham

Boris Johnson denies saying he'd rather see 'bodies pile high' than have third lockdown
People queue for the pub in Glasgow

Queues form at 11am outside pubs in Scotland as beer gardens reopen
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to a further year in prison in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed for another year in Iran

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge

Tributes paid to 'hero' who died jumping into Thames to save woman
Last year's Pink Supermoon above Edinburgh

Pink supermoon 2021: Where can I see it in the UK?

Ben Wallace spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

"That's not my boss": minister refutes 'let the bodies pile high' claim levelled at PM
eople aged 44 will be invited to book their Covid-19 vaccine in England from Monday

Over-44s to receive invite for Covid-19 jab in England

The expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Clinical epidemiologist warns India Covid wave 'seems to be just beginning'