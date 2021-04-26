Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester

By EJ Ward

This is the clash between James O'Brien and an anti-lockdown protester which LBC listeners branded 'ludicrous' and 'deluded'.

After a protest which saw thousands march in London demonstrating against vaccine passports and coronavirus lockdown restrictions, one of those present called LBC.

When James pressed the caller trying to clarify exactly what he was protesting about the answer was somewhat confusing.

"I was there because I'm entitled to be there, my Bill of Rights and the acts of settlement, which are ancient English laws enable me to do what I want and go where I want when I want."

But James pondered if this would allow the caller to "go into the Gorilla closure at London Zoo."

In a bizarre twist, the caller claimed that his rights would allow him to come into the LBC studios and sit in James' chair and present his show.

Again, James asked the caller if he would be able to go into the gorilla enclosure, under his 'Bill of Rights."

"You're already in there, I can't fit in it cos you're already in there," was the reply.

The discourse ended with the caller telling the LBC presenter "we are going to take back our country and you are a fascist."

But the LBC listeners took to social media to criticise the caller and his comments with one branding him one of the most "deluded callers" in years.

@mrjamesob I hate zoos. But I'd pay to see Jasper in the Gorilla cage explaining the Magna Carta to them. — Felix Silvestris (@Glenlyon17) April 26, 2021

#LBC Good lord, @mrjamesob, you've had some "colourfully minded" people on before, but Jarvis there was beyond the full rainbow. What the hell is a "gorilla cage", anyway??? — Winwood Labs Inc (@IncWinwood) April 26, 2021

Just now @mrjamesob had a call from one of the most deluded callers I've heard in years ... apparently he was representative of a whole new English movement that was going to take over the country and put people like James in a gorilla cage! — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) April 26, 2021

I love it when an illiberal, inarticulate, possible fascist sympathiser and 'libertarian' fetishist starts calling other people fascists. Get in the gorilla cage Jarvis and give your head a wobble! @mrjamesob #LBC — sebastian stride (@StrideSebastian) April 26, 2021