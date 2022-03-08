'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien is stunned by the 'effrontery' and 'gall' of anti-refugee commentators demanding government open the borders to Ukrainians now they see their desires 'in real time and in glorious technicolour'.

Priti Patel is coming under pressure from all sides to ease restrictions on Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The Home Secretary has extended visa eligibility to the extended family of people in the UK and has also opened up a sponsorship scheme for Brits to grant visas to Ukrainians through sponsorship.

On Tuesday morning James O'Brien pointed out the hypocrisy of those demanding Priti Patel to reverse the UK's stringent migration policies, having called on her to tighten up Britain's borders for years.

James spoke to Mike in Sunderland, who voted Brexit but regrets it because of the situation Ukrainians find themselves in currently. He explained that he and his wife are offering up their spare rooms to potentially host Ukrainian families fleeing the war.

"You want to help the people fleeing, but the United Kingdom is the only country in Europe where you can't" James noted.

"I hate to return to this point, but this is what people wanted, or at least, this is what they thought they wanted.

"How can they be surprised now that they've got it?" James asked.

He went on the offensive, questioning the nerve of people who previously advocated for such strict migration policies now demanding they're rolled back: "How come people have the effrontery, the gall to complain about what they called for for years unfolding in front of them in real time and in glorious technicolour?"

"It's like watching somebody do a Rubix cube with oven gloves on."

"How bloody dare you! Seriously, you did this!"