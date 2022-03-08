'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

8 March 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 12:41

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien is stunned by the 'effrontery' and 'gall' of anti-refugee commentators demanding government open the borders to Ukrainians now they see their desires 'in real time and in glorious technicolour'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Priti Patel is coming under pressure from all sides to ease restrictions on Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The Home Secretary has extended visa eligibility to the extended family of people in the UK and has also opened up a sponsorship scheme for Brits to grant visas to Ukrainians through sponsorship.

On Tuesday morning James O'Brien pointed out the hypocrisy of those demanding Priti Patel to reverse the UK's stringent migration policies, having called on her to tighten up Britain's borders for years.

Read more: Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

James spoke to Mike in Sunderland, who voted Brexit but regrets it because of the situation Ukrainians find themselves in currently. He explained that he and his wife are offering up their spare rooms to potentially host Ukrainian families fleeing the war.

"You want to help the people fleeing, but the United Kingdom is the only country in Europe where you can't" James noted.

Read more: James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

Read more: 'I am not hiding, I am not afraid': Zelenskyy sends Russia defiant message from Kyiv

Read more: Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

"I hate to return to this point, but this is what people wanted, or at least, this is what they thought they wanted.

"How can they be surprised now that they've got it?" James asked.

He went on the offensive, questioning the nerve of people who previously advocated for such strict migration policies now demanding they're rolled back: "How come people have the effrontery, the gall to complain about what they called for for years unfolding in front of them in real time and in glorious technicolour?"

"It's like watching somebody do a Rubix cube with oven gloves on."

"How bloody dare you! Seriously, you did this!"

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan pleaded with Scotland fans without tickets to stay away from London

Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal
James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'
Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

2 months ago

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

17 days ago

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia launched several attacks on a humanitarian corridor into Mariupol, agreed to allow people to flee and allow vital supplies to be delivered by the Red Cross

Hand-to-hand combat breaks out as Russia shells civilians and mines escape routes
John Bercow has been called a "serial bully" after a parliamentary standards investigation

'Bullying' former speaker John Bercow banned from Parliament for life
LBC has spoken to Ukrainian refugees who have become victims of opportunist criminals

Misery at the border: Traffickers and thieves prey on Ukrainian refugees
Petrol prices have soared as Russia continues its onslaught on civilians in Ukraine

Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and will shut service stations in Russia
Russia has continued to operate in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine

Calls grow for boycott of McDonald's and Coca-Cola over Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to MPs today - a Russians continue to target civilians

Ukraine war leader Zelenskyy to address UK MPs in Commons at 5pm today
Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary
Ukraine's UN ambassador said Russian diplomats should call the NHS 111 number

Ukraine tells UN that pro-war Russian diplomats should call NHS 111 for 'mental help'
Tonight with Andrew Marr is on LBC every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

How to watch Tonight with Andrew Marr on Global Player

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy