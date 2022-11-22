James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

22 November 2022, 14:14 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 14:20

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O'Brien asks how it is possible for Rishi Sunak to care as much about the NHS as others who use it if he doesn't use it himself.

James O'Brien insisted a Prime Minister needs to “go further” than others and must actually feel the struggles of the citizens he governs.

Before his call with Steve in Blackpool, James said: “The Prime Minister should know what it’s like to be you, because he’s the Prime Minister.”

Steve responded with his story of being in the army in Afghanistan.

He said: “David Cameron came to visit us. He didn’t queue up in the cookhouse like everyone else to get his breakfast…the food was taken to him, because he was the Prime Minister and he had a team around him of PAs who dealt with everything for him.”

Steve added: “Rishi Sunak is going to be the same. If he rings up a GP surgery and says ‘I need to make an appointment’, because he’s the Prime Minister, he would get preferential treatment. I can’t see how that wouldn’t happen.”

The Prime Minister has been criticised for his family’s wealth. His wife, Akshata Murty, defended her non-domicile status which meant she was not paying UK tax on her foreign income, but is now doing so.

She was also criticised for her family business continuing operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

READ MORE: James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James responded: “We need a GP to confirm or deny this don't we, but it seems a pretty powerful suggestion to me - his experience is not going to be the same as yours.”

He asked: “How can you listen to a word he says about the NHS if he has no knowledge [of it] apart from when he’s banging on about how NHS his family is, despite the fact he doesn’t even use an NHS GP anymore?

“How can he care as much as you do, or I do, or a GP does - an overworked GP? How can he care as much as someone who’s struggled to get an appointment? How can he feel the need for change as keenly?”

Steve said: “The only way you’re going to get that empathy is by going through the NHS process before you become Prime Minister. As soon as you become Prime Minister, he’s not going to get the same treatment as anyone else.”

READ MORE: Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over £3.5k suit as MP slams 'embarrassing' Tory race

He added that as Rishi Sunak’s father was a GP “that should give him an insight” into the way the NHS works and the strain it is under.

“Yeah and it’s given him such an insight he's decided he’s not going to be part of the system even though he wants to be the man in charge of it!” James responded.

There are “people who pay for privilege while knowing deep down that the privilege probably shouldn’t exist”, he added.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

11 months ago

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

23 days ago

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list

UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

1

King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign
Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was ‘started deliberately'
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in south east England

Manston Asylum Centre is now completely empty after migrants placed in new accommodation

Argentina beaten by Saudi Arabia

Don’t cry for Argentina: Tournament favourites rocked after losing 2-1 in opening game vs Saudi Arabia
Shemima Begum

Shamima Begum 'knew what she was doing', MI5 agent tells court as lawyer claims she was 'child trafficking victim'
LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Harry Redknapp wades into World Cup LGBT row as Qataris step up crackdown on rainbow flags

Railway disruptions due to engineering works and potential further strikes

Christmas rail chaos alert: Key routes cancelled for repairs - as union plans further strikes over pay
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
Julian Metcalfe was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Itsu founder's stark warning on future of eating out unless migrants are given working visas