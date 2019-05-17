James O'Brien's Immediate Response To Jeremy Corbyn Calling Off Brexit Talks

17 May 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 11:28

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands after hearing the latest "groundhog day" on the Brexit talks.

The Labour leader's decision came after the prospect of a series of indicative votes including a customs union for goods was raised, leaving James despairing: "Oh, they still don't know what a customs union is!

"Or they think that because we're English, they think they can redefine what a customs union is."

Referring to where he are now, James said: "Just to remind you, we are live now on the radio, this isn't a tape from 12 weeks ago, this is breaking news.

"This is the same as the last three latest developments in British politics. It's Groundhog Day."

James O'Brien responded to Theo Usherwood's update on Jeremy Corbyn
James O'Brien responded to Theo Usherwood's update on Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LBC / PA

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood confirmed: "Yes, we are where we were when Theresa May stood up outside Downing Street six years ago."

Mr Corbyn ended the Brexit talks, saying that talks have “gone as far as they can” because of “the increasing weakness and instability” of the Government.

He concluded "we have been unable to bridge important policy gaps between us".

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz On The Millionaires Leaving Britain Because Of Corbyn

5 days ago

The former Tory leader says May must set a date for her departure.

Iain Duncan Smith Says May Must Go Now

13 days ago

This caller had been a guest on the Jeremy Kyle show.

Former Jeremy Kyle Guest Reveals Exactly What It's Like To Be On The Show

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Pound falls as plug pulled on cross-party Brexit talks

Pep Guardiola 'sorry' after Man City players filmed singing Liverpool chant
The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Exclusively on LBC.

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

Donald Trump delays decision on imported car tariffs for trade talks

Boots defends use of plastic bags for some prescriptions

The 71-year-old was jailed at the Old Bailey.

A GP Who Sexually Assaulted Patients As Young As 12 Jailed