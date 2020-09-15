James O'Brien's instant reaction to the Brexit bill passing vote

15 September 2020, 11:43

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien was 'confounded' by the vote in favour of the internal markets bill on Monday night - which allows the UK to break the withdrawal agreement.

As the Government's internal markets bill passed the first vote in the Commons last night, James O'Brien branded the news an "astonishing U-turn."

He was confused that the withdrawal agreement was pitched to "get Brexit done" in January but the narrative has now changed to the Government "claiming that we have to break the withdrawal agreement to get Brexit done."

James summarised that Boris Johnson "has whipped the Conservative party to break the withdrawal agreement with which he won the last general election."

"I'm confounded," he said.

Boris Johnson's internal markets bill passed the first reading by 77 votes
Boris Johnson's internal markets bill passed the first reading by 77 votes. Picture: PA

James told listeners "if you needed evidence that something was awry," he would break down, play by play, how the withdrawal

"In January this specific piece of legislation was brilliant and would get Brexit done," he began.

"On September the 14th indeed, this identical, self-same piece of legislation...is absolutely awful and we have to break it in order to get Brexit done.

I am fairly confident that is a statement of fact - I don't think I issued an opinion in the last three sentences."

"Riddle me that," James asked, looking for clarity in the situation.

"But it doesn't matter anymore, we lost, it's over, that ship has sailed," James said.

