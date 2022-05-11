James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

By Sam Sholli

WTF are they all so happy about? https://t.co/osSmx6rbAZ — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2022

James O'Brien has been left baffled by a photo of a Conservative council leader cutting a ribbon on a food bank.

The picture shows the Conservative leader of Dartford Borough Council Jeremy Kite cutting a ribbon on a food bank, with others smiling around him.

Prior to his show today, in response to the photo, James tweeted: "WTF are they all so happy about?"

James' reaction has come after a food poverty charity earlier this week released a damning report detailing he extent of the UK's rising crisis of food insecurity.

The Food Foundation revealed there has been a 57% rise in Brits struggling to buy food in the last three months.

The organisation stated that society is failing "in a fundamental way" as it revealed that around 2 million people are going entire days without eating to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Responding to the photograph while on his show, James said: "It looks like a lottery photograph. Everyone's really happy. Instead of a cheque in front of them, they're holding a ribbon and a pair of scissors.

"But everybody looks like they've just won EuroMillions - and they're opening a food bank, which I presume none of them are ever going to need.

"What is going on in our country? "This is like something out of Charles Dickens, isn't it?"