James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told James O'Brien she is "absolutely terrified" as the easing of Covid restrictions in England is set to take place on 19 July.

Aoife in Hawley made the remark after Professor Chris Whitty has said that the UK is "not out of the woods yet" when it comes to Covid.

Professor Whitty has also warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is at present doubling about every three weeks and may reach "quite scary numbers" if the trend persists.

Aoife told James: "I'm absolutely terrified. I'm going back into isolation on Monday with my family."

She added: "I'm double jabbed, my husband is double jabbed and we have a four-year-old.

"But I'm terrified that I'm going to end up as one of the statistics."

She later said: "If I can make a calculated assessment of the data then I will make a decision based on the risk that me and my family are willing to take."

In response, James asked: "So you don't currently feel that you have the information you need to take personal responsibility?"

Aoife replied: "No, so I'm going to the extreme."

