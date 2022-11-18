James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

18 November 2022, 13:46 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 13:57

By Abbie Reynolds

"Very simply you can't have economic growth without immigration", James comments on the needs of the UK in order to tackle a staggering increase in job vacancies.

With headlines emerging, after the Autumn Statement such as 'Jeremy Hunt is relying on a surge in migrants', James O'Brien points to the apparent reality the Chancellor faces.

He says the media consensus is currently that the UK is in need of finding more workers - referring to his classic phrase "that's not opinions it's just counting".

READ MORE: 'We all want lower taxes but sound money matters even more': Hunt insists Autumn Statement is a Conservative one

James claimed Mr Hunt thinks that there are some six hundred thousand people on Universal Credit who could "somehow be eased back into the workforce".

These are people who can work but choose not to. Addressing those people James said: "I don't think you exist".

With that in mind, he leans into the question of the hour: "So, where are these people going to come from?"

James highlighted the fact that migrants - who'd be beneficial for the "type of economic growth" the Chancellor is looking to generate - probably "aren't listening to this programme".

Acknowledging his international listeners but following with: "I don't think I have a big following of Indians in India contemplating a move to the UK for work."

He went on to give those to whom that statement may apply a bleak but "quick heads up", saying:

"If you are you'll be called an economic migrant and you'll be treated with contempt by many of the people in the country you'd be coming to rescue."

He posed his original question again, adding: "Where are the workers going to come from?"

"The level of job vacancies is absolutely off the charts at the moment" he continued.

Suggesting increased immigration as a solution he said: "I don't think that the country's ready."

Rishi Sunak's predecessor had said she'd ramp up immigration to tackle job vacancies but this doesn't seem to be a priority under the new Prime Minster.

READ MORE: Truss 'wants to boost migration' to ease shortage of workers

James circled back to the notion of a country not prepped for increased migration: "Especially if you voted for Brexit because you don't like brown people, how are you going to process this one?"

