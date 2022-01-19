James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien dismantled this caller who claimed that Labour's red wall seats were lost in 2019 because of "political correctness" and cited a list of hearsay stories on the topic.

Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs from the 2019 intake who are furious at the Prime Minister's handling of the partygate, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were "lent" to them during the last election, were preparing to submit their letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady.

John in Formby said: "I think there's another factor which isn't discussed about, which I know a lot about living in the North, is the hatred of the political correctness which is forced down people's throats."

James said: "Give me your best example John."

"A school trip from a school in Bradford to the slavery museum in Liverpool, and the white pupils who wanted to go were not allowed to go," John replied.

John claimed that the school was Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College in Bradford.

"I'm 99% certain that's not true," said James, as he looked it up online.

"And you voted in the general election because of a school trip from a school in Bradford?" James asked.

"In part, yes," John replied.

"There are many others... A plan to ban bacon from a multicultural day centre."

James hit back: "If you went to the day centre and you were deprived of bacon, I can almost understand how that might influence your choice of MP in a general election, but you don't go to the day centre. Did you even live in the relevant constituency?"

"No, several miles away," John said.

James accused John of being in "a bacon bubble!".

John claimed that when using an accessible toilet at a public library he goes to he's told he can use it "only for emergencies" and "as a one off", compared to women who are allowed to freely use it.

John claimed that the library was Farsley community hub and library in Leeds.

