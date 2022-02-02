James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien invited his listeners to imagine a market that treats standards in the same way that Boris Johnson does.

"Boris Johnson in a sense is the free market made flesh. It means you can do whatever the hell you want if there's a profit in it."

James' words have come after it has been reported that, according to annual accounts, the Government has incurred losses of £8.7 billion on personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

"Think back to the darkest days of the pandemic. Think back to the darkest days of the lockdowns.

"And tell me how you'd have felt then if you'd known that they were spaffing your money up the wall on stuff that could never be used but that the people getting the money were mates and cronies and pub landlords and donors.

"How would you have felt smack in the middle of that saga - that sorriest of sagas - if you'd learned this?"

James went on to say "they're getting away with it because they actually suspended the normal rules and regulations".

He later added: "Look, think of it like this. If they can lie to the Queen and pass a motion designed to rip up the rulebook of parliamentary standards, do you really think that there's any depth that they won't plum. Of course there isn't.

"They talk in such flowery terms about ripping up the red tape...They're just getting rid of all the stuff that's designed to protect the little people because they think that the big people don't need to pay for the protection of the little people because they're perfectly capable of protecting themselves."

