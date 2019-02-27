James O'Brien Derides Labour's Response To Chris Williamson Comments

James O'Brien has ridiculed Labour's response to Chris Williamson's controversial comments on anti-Semitism.

The Derby North MP told a Momentum meeting that the party had been "too apologetic" over anti-Semitism.

And Labour's response to this? They asked him to apologise.

James said: "He stood up at a meeting of Momentum and said that they are apologising too much for anti-Semitism in the party.

"I don't know whether the leadership is being funny or tone-deaf, but the leadership has responded by saying that Chris Williamson should apologise.

"The Labour Party now is insisting that a Labour MP apologises for saying that the Labour Party apologises too much.

"That is Jeremy Corbyn's leadership in a flipping nutshell.

James O'Brien's response to Chris Williamson is perfect. Picture: LBC / PA

"Tom Watson thinks that he should have the whip withdrawn. Of course he should.

"But Jeremy Corbyn can't withdraw the whip from Chris Williamson because Corbyn agrees with an awful lot of what Chris Williamson says.

"And like Chris Williamson, Corbyn has spent an awful lot of his career in rooms where you would get applauded for saying the Labour Party apologises too much.

"So as a face-saving exercise and to claw some sort of credibility from the whole unholy mess without admitting you are actually on Chris Williamson's side all along, you end up issuing an edict. The Labour MP gets into trouble for saying the Labour Party says sorry too much, is ordered to say sorry for saying the Labour Party says sorry too much.